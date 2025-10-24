Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MRNA opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.