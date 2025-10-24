Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 405 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

