Forum Financial Management LP Has $369,000 Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ball by 145.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ball by 103.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

