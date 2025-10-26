180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

