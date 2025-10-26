First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,901,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,898,000 after buying an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,054,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $293.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $282.22 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

