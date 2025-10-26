3,498 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 60.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 185.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.7%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.38. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.78 and a twelve month high of $213.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

