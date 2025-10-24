Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $675,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.