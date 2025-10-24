Sharper & Granite LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Sharper & Granite LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,714,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 178,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

