KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 164 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $192.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

