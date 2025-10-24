Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 598 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

