Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

