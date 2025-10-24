First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.27 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

