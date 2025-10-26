Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TORXF

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 1.1%

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

TORXF stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.