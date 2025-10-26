Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
