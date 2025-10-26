AlTi Global Inc. Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $15.00 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

