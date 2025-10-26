Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $196,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF $TEQI

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TEQI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.