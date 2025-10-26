Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) PT at $10.67

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6667.
GTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.37%.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
