Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM) PT at $10.67

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6667.

GTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 44,168 shares in the company, valued at $453,163.68. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,372 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

