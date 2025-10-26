Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $267.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

