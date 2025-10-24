Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $272.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $278.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

