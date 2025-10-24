GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $467.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $471.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

