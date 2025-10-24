First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.74. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $217.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.