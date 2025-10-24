Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF $THD

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $316,000. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $4,375,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

