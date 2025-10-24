Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Albertsons Companies stock on September 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 9/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on 9/25/2025.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

