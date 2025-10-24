Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 5.0% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,583 shares of company stock valued at $134,542,882. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Vistra Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE VST opened at $190.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.73. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

