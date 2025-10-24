R Squared Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.2%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.94.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,220. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,429 shares of company stock worth $5,351,362. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.