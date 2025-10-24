Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $157.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

