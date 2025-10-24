Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 443,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,756,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 20.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,720,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,314 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 843,003 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.