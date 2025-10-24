Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 13,288 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

