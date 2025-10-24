Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

Valero Energy Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of VLO opened at $173.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

