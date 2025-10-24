iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IWF opened at $472.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

