AlTi Global Inc. Acquires 47,328 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.56.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

