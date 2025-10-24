Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,738 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day moving average of $165.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

