Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $192.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

