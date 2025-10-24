R Squared Ltd Has $986,000 Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

EG stock opened at $349.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $392.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.16 and its 200-day moving average is $342.19.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price objective on Everest Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $371.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.79.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

