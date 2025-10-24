Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 5,740 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,118,000 after buying an additional 667,261 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,041,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 305,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.92 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

