LJI Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

