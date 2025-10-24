Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

