Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 244.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 734,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.64.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.