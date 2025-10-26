Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE XOM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a market capitalization of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

