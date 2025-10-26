Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

KMB stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

