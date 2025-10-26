Cabot Corporation $CBT Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Cabot by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $71.31 on Friday. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

