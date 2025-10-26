Knowles Corporation $KN Holdings Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Knowles by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,611,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $5,581,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 320,587 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $4,697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $3,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Knowles news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,319.44. This trade represents a 45.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,524.78. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.53. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

