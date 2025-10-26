Genpact Limited $G Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Genpact worth $110,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth $457,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Genpact by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Genpact stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

