AlphaQuest LLC Has $947,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.20% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CHCT opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.89 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.87.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -484.62%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

