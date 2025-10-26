AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands $CAG

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19,749.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,458 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,306,000 after buying an additional 698,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,555 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,203 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

