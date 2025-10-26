AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 8,244.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Thermon Group worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3,912.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $28.09 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

