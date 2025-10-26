Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $354.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.94. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

