Okta, Inc. $OKTA Stock Holdings Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $221,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.02. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 0.6%

Okta stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

