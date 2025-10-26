Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

