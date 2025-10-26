Brookstone Capital Management Takes $900,000 Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 48.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.94. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 654,583 shares of company stock valued at $134,542,882 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.31.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

