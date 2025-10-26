Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 59.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

